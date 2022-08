Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: SX550 igniter replacement options? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2018 Location Australia Posts 5 SX550 igniter replacement options? Hey Guys,



I've got a 92 SX550 with a dud igniter. I get a 1/4" spark from one lead but only an 1/8" on the other that isn't enough to fire the rear cylinder. The price for these things are ridiculous. Has anyone found a suitable replacement or a something else that can be adapted to work?



TIA Last edited by FisherX; Today at 05:42 AM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules