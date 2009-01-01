On this 750 SXI Pro I am restoring when I hook up the battery I get a few very weak sparks. Ski starts and runs great on the stand super easy starting and idles nice.
If I unhook the battery + I get no sparks if I hook it right back up again. I wait awhile and it sparks again. I have leaving it unhooked over nights to be safe.
Its like the small sparks you get from the computer memory in a car.
I also found I Get about .15 vdc from the unhooked battery cable to ground that quickly deteriorates to 0
Is this the cdi box holding a little energy after unhooking ?
It has an Advent unit BTW
Never noticed this on any of my other builds
Thanks!