Wrong pin extractor tool for Start/Stop Switch? (1998 XP Ltd)
I just bought a replacement Start/Stop switch to use in troubleshooting/repair of my 1998 XP Ltd
I suspected going in the wires might not be long enough because the fitment list of the kit I ordered included 1998 models and included XP models but did not include 1998 XP.
I was planning to cut and splice anyway, and I wanted a switch kit that included the extractor tool, so I didn't care about the wire length.
Turns out the tool is too big for the pins I have on the large square AMP connector that plugs into the MPEM
Did I totally screw up and there is nothing in common, or did they send the wrong tool?
The OD of the pin extractor shaft is 1/8"
