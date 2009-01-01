Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Wrong pin extractor tool for Start/Stop Switch? (1998 XP Ltd) #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2008 Location Ortonville, MI Age 68 Posts 10 Wrong pin extractor tool for Start/Stop Switch? (1998 XP Ltd) I just bought a replacement Start/Stop switch to use in troubleshooting/repair of my 1998 XP Ltd



I suspected going in the wires might not be long enough because the fitment list of the kit I ordered included 1998 models and included XP models but did not include 1998 XP.



I was planning to cut and splice anyway, and I wanted a switch kit that included the extractor tool, so I didn't care about the wire length.



Turns out the tool is too big for the pins I have on the large square AMP connector that plugs into the MPEM



Did I totally screw up and there is nothing in common, or did they send the wrong tool?



The OD of the pin extractor shaft is 1/8" Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules