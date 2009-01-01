I just bought a replacement Start/Stop switch to use in troubleshooting/repair of my 1998 XP Ltd

I suspected going in the wires might not be long enough because the fitment list of the kit I ordered included 1998 models and included XP models but did not include 1998 XP.

I was planning to cut and splice anyway, and I wanted a switch kit that included the extractor tool, so I didn't care about the wire length.

Turns out the tool is too big for the pins I have on the large square AMP connector that plugs into the MPEM

Did I totally screw up and there is nothing in common, or did they send the wrong tool?

The OD of the pin extractor shaft is 1/8"