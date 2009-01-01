Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1998 XP Limited Erratic Cranking - crank, crank, (pause) crank crank crank (pause) #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2008 Location Ortonville, MI Age 68 Posts 7 1998 XP Limited Erratic Cranking - crank, crank, (pause) crank crank crank (pause) 1998 XP limited with 951 engine



The starter will not spin the engine steadily and consistently. Pushing the start button it might spin normally for several rotations but eventually reverts to cranking a single rotation or two. Sounds horrible.



New battery

New solenoid

Three different starters

New Bendix

No voltage drop on cables

Beeps normally

Pulled the pump. It spins freely.



If I jumper across the solenoid secondary outputs the starter/engine cranks normally

If I carefully apply 12v and ground to the solenoid primary coils the solenoid energizes and the starter cranks normally

I have pulled the connector 3 from the MPEM and tested the start switch and it appears to be working

I pierced the wires to the start switch at the switch end and shorted them together bypassing the switch and the problem remains - erratic cranking

I have continuity from MPEM connector 2 to solenoid primary coil.



Just for grins I replaced all the fuses



It appears that the solenoid is not receiving start signal from MPEM. Is there a reed relay or something inside the MPEM that went bad?



Thanks for any help.



Other notes

It's always done this to some degree in the nine years I've had it. Always started eventually until now and even now it starts sometimes. Don't ever flood it though.

