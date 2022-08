Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Brand new Mikuni 46mm carbs #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2014 Location Winter Haven, FL Age 41 Posts 6 Brand new Mikuni 46mm carbs Carburetors are brand new as ordered from Optima Racing. Never installed. Sold my ski so these need to go. Buyer pays shipping from Florida.



3x Mikuni 46s (BN46-42-8002): $275 each or $725 for all three.



IMG_1383.jpegIMG_1382.jpegIMG_1381.jpeg

