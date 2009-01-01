Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: XL800 slight miss during acceleration? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location Winnipeg Canada Age 64 Posts 9 XL800 slight miss during acceleration? I have a 2000 XL800. New to me so no history on the ski. I cleaned the power valves installed the clips before I ever ran it. New plugs as well. Starts and idles perfectly. Good midrange and top end as well to 7000 rpm. But it does miss a couple of times on acceleration. I hear it more through the exhaust note when someone else is riding and I am on dock as it takes off.



I do have some impeller ventilation that I plan on remedying with the pump seal kit. I don't imagine that is related but maybe someone knows better. I have not tried adjusting the slow speed pilot screws but again not sure if that would help. Any advice is appreciated. Thanks

