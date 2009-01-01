 1995 STI 717 Airbox Cover tight against Hull
  Today, 05:38 PM #1
    pbob42
    1995 STI 717 Airbox Cover tight against Hull

    Can't get around to the back right slide of the air box to get the cover off. If I got that slide over, I don't see how I get the cover up and off. The back right top of the air box is pushed right up against the hull.

    Any thoughts?
  Today, 06:30 PM #2
    pbob42
    Re: 1996 SPX 717 Airbox Cover tight against Hull

    sorry sorry sorry - 1996 spx
