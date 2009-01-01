Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1995 STI 717 Airbox Cover tight against Hull #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2022 Location san diego Age 60 Posts 45 1995 STI 717 Airbox Cover tight against Hull Can't get around to the back right slide of the air box to get the cover off. If I got that slide over, I don't see how I get the cover up and off. The back right top of the air box is pushed right up against the hull.



sorry sorry sorry - 1996 spx

