Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Factory limited pipe 750sx/sxi $1000 shipped #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Sep 2014 Location Utah Posts 390 Factory limited pipe 750sx/sxi $1000 shipped FPP limited pipe for 750sx/sxi. Very good condition, lord mount is new, comes with all fittings and couplers, also have install instructions. $1000 shipped





Taking this ski back to stock and would do a partial trade for a stock exhaust $850 plus your stock exhaust if interested in doing it that way.

E3490EC6-9150-49AD-B81C-4C179ED0BDB4.jpeg '92 750sx

'96 750sxi

'89 & 92 X2

'91 SC-750 bp swapped

