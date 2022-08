Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Blaster 2 Conversion Question Can XLT1200 be donor? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2020 Location Fort Walton Beach Age 45 Posts 3 Blaster 2 Conversion Question Can XLT1200 be donor? Sorry if this is the wrong section. I am looking into converting my 96 Blaster 2. GP1200 and Xl1200's are not the easiest to find. Can an 01 XLT1200 be used for the donor? Also can my 760 be put into the XLT. I know this can be done on the GP and XL. Thanks for any help. #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2020 Location Fort Walton Beach Age 45 Posts 3 Re: Blaster 2 Conversion Question Can XLT1200 be donor? OK, I am an idiot. This has the PV 1200 motor. I guess this could be left up incase someone else asks this question. #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 27,988 Re: Blaster 2 Conversion Question Can XLT1200 be donor? 01 has the newer power valve engine, it's not what you are looking for Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, n o wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, m ad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

