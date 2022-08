Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 550sx crank question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2022 Location Kitchener, ontario Age 40 Posts 1 550sx crank question Hi everyone, new guy here. I recently bought a 1991 Kawasaki 550sx for a winter project. First job is rebuilding the engine and first part of that is rebuilding the crank. Wondering if anyone has specs for rebuilding these cranks (runout, phasing, clearances, etc) or any tips to help the job go smoothly. It's my first attempt at rebuilding a pressed together crank so any info is greatly appreciated.







Thanks in advance for any help



unless you have some way of putting that crankshaft back in phase , you best leave it to someone who does.

