Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2003 Seadoo GTX 4tech Upgrade Question #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Sep 2008 Location Hartford, WI Age 55 Posts 162 2003 Seadoo GTX 4tech Upgrade Question At the age the ski is, things are going to start to fall apart more. So we are going to be making a decision as to whether to keep going or upgrade to something newer. Probably won't get new since we don't ride as much as we want to. Things we are looking for is



1. Newer

2. Same stability

3. Same handling

4. Same power



So, would we be looking at a newer ski with better hull characteristics where we go with a 2 seater or stick with a GTX but newer? IOW, can a 2 seater be as good as my old pair of GTX boats or will I be looking at 3 seater for the stability? We are looking to upgrade both our 2003 GTX 4Tec units for something newer.



