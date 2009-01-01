 Itz irie mon!
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Itz irie mon!

  1. Today, 08:08 PM #1
    vegasphotog
    vegasphotog is offline
    Resident Guru vegasphotog's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2019
    Location
    Vegas, Baby!
    Posts
    870

    Itz irie mon!

    Just got back from a fab trip to Barbados...I got the guy to rent a ski from if you are heading there. Don't be fooled by his bloodshot eyes from smoking weed all day. Great guy and the ski is well maintained. I have about 7000 high resolution images to get through but here are a couple...

    072822_1232.jpg

    072822_1143.jpg
    Photos on Flikr! https://www.flickr.com/photos/vegaspwc/
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:48 PM #2
    Cliff
    Cliff is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Cliff's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2011
    Location
    Where I can see the air I breathe...
    Posts
    6,594

    Re: Itz irie mon!

    You get around, Vegas!

    Those fromt and rear views are very nice indeed! Keep up the good work! I enjoy your phots!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 