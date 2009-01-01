Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1996 ZXI 900 Fuel Sender Strategy #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2006 Location Marblehead Ohio Age 53 Posts 55 1996 ZXI 900 Fuel Sender Strategy I'm on a mission. My son (19) ran out of gas again last weekend. We try to keep it topped off but he loves to go on longer rides and the fuel gage is completely unreliable because the floats are soaked AGAIN. I bought a couple floats/senders from Ebay over the years but of course they are all the same age and all eventually have the same problem. I'm out to find a final solution.



As of now, I have two different strategies.



1) Attach new floats to the existing floats. Because you can't find replacement floats and they seem special (magnets,etc) I'm going to try to tie wrap some floats right to these. This is easy enough to try it.



If that fails...



2) I'm going to try to retrofit a completely new sender and gauge. I found senders on Amazon:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B092MWVJ1J...NrPXRydWU&th=1



They come in all different lengths.



Then I'll replace the gauge with one that fits in the hole and matches the Ohm specs of the new sender.



Interested in thoughts and I'll try to keep this updated. Last edited by ttrm007; Today at 04:40 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules