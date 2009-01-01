Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2002 Yamaha XLT1200, No water out of front tubes #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2022 Location MA - Massachusetts Posts 1 2002 Yamaha XLT1200, No water out of front tubes This is my first Wave runner and it was used any help / guidance would be appreciated. I have a Yamaha XLT 1200 that I purchased a couple of years ago. I hooked up the flushing unit and got it going but it seemed sluggish . No one told me to watch for water coming out of the front tubes. So I rode it once on a lake last year and it died after about 10 minutes of running. I never got to full throttle. Someone told me to clean the carbs so that was the winter project.



I tried it again this year and the same thing happened. It seemed like I was getting good water coming out of the back rooster tail. But I could not see any water coming out of the front tubes.



I got it back out of the water again, check for blockages underneath and checked the impellor both appear fine. When I hook up the flushing kit I can turn the water of full, with the engine running and yet still no water from the front tubes.



I tried blowing out the tubes and could hear air rushing into the exhaust.



I thought I saw something on YouTube that said to pull the head and clean out all the passages. I did not do that yet. Waiting for a response from anyone here before I take on that project.



Any help would be greatly appreciated.



Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules