2002 Yamaha XLT1200, No water out of front tubes
This is my first Wave runner and it was used any help / guidance would be appreciated. I have a Yamaha XLT 1200 that I purchased a couple of years ago. I hooked up the flushing unit and got it going but it seemed sluggish . No one told me to watch for water coming out of the front tubes. So I rode it once on a lake last year and it died after about 10 minutes of running. I never got to full throttle. Someone told me to clean the carbs so that was the winter project.
I tried it again this year and the same thing happened. It seemed like I was getting good water coming out of the back rooster tail. But I could not see any water coming out of the front tubes.
I got it back out of the water again, check for blockages underneath and checked the impellor both appear fine. When I hook up the flushing kit I can turn the water of full, with the engine running and yet still no water from the front tubes.
I tried blowing out the tubes and could hear air rushing into the exhaust.
I thought I saw something on YouTube that said to pull the head and clean out all the passages. I did not do that yet. Waiting for a response from anyone here before I take on that project.
Any help would be greatly appreciated.
