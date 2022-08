Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Steering cable #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2022 Location Canada Age 36 Posts 1 Steering cable Hey everyone I’m a fairly new owner of a 97 Monte Carlo 770. My steer cable has siezed up over winter and can’t find a decent priced used one anywhere. I found a steer cable for a Daytona on eBay. Anyone know if the two are the same or if it will work before I buy it and it be different…. Thanks in advance. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules