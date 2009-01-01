Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1993 750sx Weird Spark Issue #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2022 Location Spearfish South Dakota Age 25 Posts 2 1993 750sx Weird Spark Issue I have a 1993 750sx, has some goodies on it but nothing crazy. Been have issues with it ever since I got it, anyway, here is the back story. The first problem I ever had with it was, that while riding it would randomly bog down and wouldn't rev up, then after riding it like that for a while it would get a burst of energy and come back to life for about 30 second and then rev back down. I did some research and most people suggested that the stator was bad. So, I replaced it from a different ski, and tried it and after a while cranking in the garage it fired up and would rev up just fine. Day later started it up on the trailer ran great so I headed to the lake and got there, and the damn thing wouldn't even start. Later at the dock cranking on it, I would crank, and crank then whenever I let off the starter switch it would fire. So, I pulled it home and pulled the plugs and would crank and had perfect spark, checked the carb, and compression. Put ever thing to gather and tried to start it and nothing. So, I put a set of plugs on the plug wires and some in the head so that it would make compression, and I would be able to see if there is spark. And low and behold I would crank and no spark what so ever but when I would let off the starter switch it would spark. I bought the ski from Minnesota and had some meth head engineering done to it. It has a west coast high compression head, I didn't know if that might be the issue, or could it be the stator that I installed? This is out of my expertise, and if anybody would have and ideas I'm open to suggestions. Thanks! #2 Top Dog Join Date May 2006 Location Reno,NV Age 52 Posts 1,575 Re: 1993 750sx Weird Spark Issue typically if you let of SS switch and u get one shot spark its the CDI ....not necessary meth related :0) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules