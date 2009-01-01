Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Help! Water entering exhaust causing no start #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2022 Location CT Posts 1 Help! Water entering exhaust causing no start I have an issue where I can put the boat in water cold, wait any amount of time, then when I get to the boat it starts right up in water without issue.



However, after running it for a little bit, then shutting it off, I clearly hear water trickling / dribbling / pouring into the resonator (connected with the rubber host to the end of the tuned pipe). If I clamp off the hoses to the water regulator the water dribbling sound stops.



The only way I can get it started when it's warm is to clamp off the water hose form the jet pump and the water hoses on the water regulator. Once I do this, the boat needs a few seconds to clear the water from the exhaust and then it fires right up!



RV is perfect at .0125 clearance, compression is 140 each cylinder, carbs are rebuilt with brand new Mikuni parts including brand new Mikuni needles and seats and pop off is set to 35 PSI. None of these things are the reason for the no start condition.



The water is infiltrating the exhaust in a way that the engine cannot start unless I clamp those hoses off. Also, no water is getting into the cylinders as I can pull the plugs and they're both dry and a perfect mid brown.



Any ideas on why water is able to get into the exhaust and cause this? Should the water regulator actively allow water to pour into the resonator only when the boat is hot and when it's off and sitting in water? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) mejim Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules