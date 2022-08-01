|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
Vintage Kawasaki 550 Standup Jetski | PJS build - Annapolis MARYLAND
Location: Annapolis, Maryland
Price: $4000
Local Pickup Preferred within 100 miles of Annapolis (21401)
Freight: Buyer Assumes Responsibility
PM me with any questions please.
I can also provide video if requested. Thanks.
Selling my 1986' Kawasaki 550 | PJS Race Build
CLEAN TITLE
This ski is really cool vintage race ski that comes with all the right parts! You name it, this ski has it. I bought this ski a few years back as a no runner project ski. It had all the right parts which is why I bought it lol. However It required a complete rebuild and was in pretty ruff shape. I went over the entire ski, completely rebuilding the engine, drive line and pump. The pump and impeller were sent to Impros for the rebuilt and re-pitch. Installed a new SBN 44. All common wear parts were replaced such as throttle cable, steering cable, exhaust hose/pipe, engine mounts, fuel lines, water lines and anything else I forgot. What I did not do was re-paint the hull or alter the appearance of any vintage aftermarket parts. The head pipe did require a little patch work due to corrosion. The previous owner had epoxied the damage lol. I had my welder patch weld it (correctly). The hull is in fantastic condition aside from the aging paint. Absolutely no cracks or spidering on the hull at all. No leaks. The bottom of the hull is in great condition as well. At some point a previous owner installed rear exhaust! Anyway that's the overview. Handle pole is in excellent condition as well. Check out the parts list below and contact me with serious inquires.
Parts List:
Title: Clean
Engine: 550 PJS Reed 2 Cylinder Engine / Fresh Rebuild 75mm bore
Pistons: Wiesco Forged Piston Kit
Mikuni SBN 44 (NEW)
Hot Product Flame Arrestor - Shorty (thanks aftermarket hood)
Cylinder: PJS 550 Reed Cylinder ported
Cylinder Head: PJS
Crank: Trued and Welded
Flywheel: Jetinetics Lightened
CDI: MSD
Aftermarket Racing Hood - Enhanced Air Flow
Aftermarket Rear Exhaust!!!
Exhaust: PJS | Pipe | Head Pipe | Manifold Ported
Waterbox: Mariner
Pump: 440 pump bored and ported
Impeller: Skat-trak | Pitch: not sure
Driveshaft Housing: Rebuilt 2021
Intake Grate: PJS Top Load
Ride Plate: Extreme
Aluminum Nose Bracing
Aluminum Control Panel
Primer Pump
Multiple pisser locations - custom cooling line routing options
Steering Assembly: Completely aftermarket. Not sure of all part makes.
Lightened Quick steer Plate Matching Anodizing
Handle Bar: Aftermarket Matching Anodizing
Finger Throttle: Blowsion
Bilge Pump: 500gpm w/ handlebar switch mount
On|Off Switch: Kill Switch Mod
Ski Shop Cart
The list keeps going.....Again please message me with questions.
Thanks for looking!
20220801_181611.jpg20220801_181923.jpg20220801_181641.jpg20220801_182016.jpg20220801_183333.jpg20220801_183308.jpg20220801_182102.jpg
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules