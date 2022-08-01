Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Vintage Kawasaki 550 Standup Jetski | PJS build - Annapolis MARYLAND #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2020 Location Annapolis Posts 13 Vintage Kawasaki 550 Standup Jetski | PJS build - Annapolis MARYLAND Location: Annapolis, Maryland

Price: $4000

Local Pickup Preferred within 100 miles of Annapolis (21401)

Freight: Buyer Assumes Responsibility





PM me with any questions please.

I can also provide video if requested. Thanks.





Selling my 1986' Kawasaki 550 | PJS Race Build

CLEAN TITLE





This ski is really cool vintage race ski that comes with all the right parts! You name it, this ski has it. I bought this ski a few years back as a no runner project ski. It had all the right parts which is why I bought it lol. However It required a complete rebuild and was in pretty ruff shape. I went over the entire ski, completely rebuilding the engine, drive line and pump. The pump and impeller were sent to Impros for the rebuilt and re-pitch. Installed a new SBN 44. All common wear parts were replaced such as throttle cable, steering cable, exhaust hose/pipe, engine mounts, fuel lines, water lines and anything else I forgot. What I did not do was re-paint the hull or alter the appearance of any vintage aftermarket parts. The head pipe did require a little patch work due to corrosion. The previous owner had epoxied the damage lol. I had my welder patch weld it (correctly). The hull is in fantastic condition aside from the aging paint. Absolutely no cracks or spidering on the hull at all. No leaks. The bottom of the hull is in great condition as well. At some point a previous owner installed rear exhaust! Anyway that's the overview. Handle pole is in excellent condition as well. Check out the parts list below and contact me with serious inquires.





Parts List:





Title: Clean

Engine: 550 PJS Reed 2 Cylinder Engine / Fresh Rebuild 75mm bore

Pistons: Wiesco Forged Piston Kit

Mikuni SBN 44 (NEW)

Hot Product Flame Arrestor - Shorty (thanks aftermarket hood)

Cylinder: PJS 550 Reed Cylinder ported

Cylinder Head: PJS

Crank: Trued and Welded

Flywheel: Jetinetics Lightened

CDI: MSD

Aftermarket Racing Hood - Enhanced Air Flow

Aftermarket Rear Exhaust!!!

Exhaust: PJS | Pipe | Head Pipe | Manifold Ported

Waterbox: Mariner

Pump: 440 pump bored and ported

Impeller: Skat-trak | Pitch: not sure

Driveshaft Housing: Rebuilt 2021

Intake Grate: PJS Top Load

Ride Plate: Extreme

Aluminum Nose Bracing

Aluminum Control Panel

Primer Pump

Multiple pisser locations - custom cooling line routing options

Steering Assembly: Completely aftermarket. Not sure of all part makes.

Lightened Quick steer Plate Matching Anodizing

Handle Bar: Aftermarket Matching Anodizing

Finger Throttle: Blowsion

Bilge Pump: 500gpm w/ handlebar switch mount

On|Off Switch: Kill Switch Mod

Ski Shop Cart





The list keeps going.....Again please message me with questions.





Thanks for looking!

