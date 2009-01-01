 Kawasaki Sport Cruiser Fuel Tank Pickup
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 07:00 PM #1
    BWalt302
    BWalt302 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Mar 2013
    Location
    NC
    Age
    33
    Posts
    24

    Kawasaki Sport Cruiser Fuel Tank Pickup

    Does anyone know where I can find the fuel pickup and hoses for the tank (main line, return, and reserve) - it appears different than the 650sx, X2 that threads in.

    Willing to buy one used or new at this point to get the ski water ready.

    Thanks,
    Brandon
    Last edited by BWalt302; Today at 07:06 PM. Reason: Added proper title.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 