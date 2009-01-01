Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki Sport Cruiser Fuel Tank Pickup #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2013 Location NC Age 33 Posts 24 Kawasaki Sport Cruiser Fuel Tank Pickup Does anyone know where I can find the fuel pickup and hoses for the tank (main line, return, and reserve) - it appears different than the 650sx, X2 that threads in.



Willing to buy one used or new at this point to get the ski water ready.



Thanks,

