Kawasaki Sport Cruiser Fuel Tank Pickup
Does anyone know where I can find the fuel pickup and hoses for the tank (main line, return, and reserve) - it appears different than the 650sx, X2 that threads in.
Willing to buy one used or new at this point to get the ski water ready.
Thanks,
Brandon
Forum Rules