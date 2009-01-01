Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: '02 900 STS wiring schematic/diagram needed #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2008 Location Jacksonville, TX Age 83 Posts 53 '02 900 STS wiring schematic/diagram needed My ski not used (stored w/cover only) for 2 years. Unusual snow and ice last winter apparently was too much. For East TX!

No start. New battery, not a sound. I have a repair manual for earlier 900 STS/X's but many wire colors don't match. Been ok

for mechanical stuff. Gotta admit age/eyesight are a problem in confined spaces.

Searched the 'net, came up empty. Someone point me in the right direction?

Thanks,

Open the electrical box and see how much water is inside it

WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?

Thanks. I have checked the control box. No water, but obviously has had condensation moisture in there.

