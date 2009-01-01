|
'02 900 STS wiring schematic/diagram needed
My ski not used (stored w/cover only) for 2 years. Unusual snow and ice last winter apparently was too much. For East TX!
No start. New battery, not a sound. I have a repair manual for earlier 900 STS/X's but many wire colors don't match. Been ok
for mechanical stuff. Gotta admit age/eyesight are a problem in confined spaces.
Searched the 'net, came up empty. Someone point me in the right direction?
Thanks,
Doodah
Re: '02 900 STS wiring schematic/diagram needed
Open the electrical box and see how much water is inside it
Re: '02 900 STS wiring schematic/diagram needed
Thanks. I have checked the control box. No water, but obviously has had condensation moisture in there.
Now I have to trace wires, check for corroded connections, etc. Thus, I feel the need for a correct diagram.
