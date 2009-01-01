 '02 900 STS wiring schematic/diagram needed
  doodah
    doodah
    doodah is offline
    PWCToday Regular doodah's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2008
    Location
    Jacksonville, TX
    Age
    83
    Posts
    53

    '02 900 STS wiring schematic/diagram needed

    My ski not used (stored w/cover only) for 2 years. Unusual snow and ice last winter apparently was too much. For East TX!
    No start. New battery, not a sound. I have a repair manual for earlier 900 STS/X's but many wire colors don't match. Been ok
    for mechanical stuff. Gotta admit age/eyesight are a problem in confined spaces.
    Searched the 'net, came up empty. Someone point me in the right direction?
    Thanks,
    Doodah
  WFO Speedracer
    WFO Speedracer
    WFO Speedracer is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home WFO Speedracer's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Al-ugh-bam-ugh
    Posts
    27,981

    Re: '02 900 STS wiring schematic/diagram needed

    Open the electrical box and see how much water is inside it
  doodah
    doodah
    doodah is offline
    PWCToday Regular doodah's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2008
    Location
    Jacksonville, TX
    Age
    83
    Posts
    53

    Re: '02 900 STS wiring schematic/diagram needed

    Thanks. I have checked the control box. No water, but obviously has had condensation moisture in there.
    Now I have to trace wires, check for corroded connections, etc. Thus, I feel the need for a correct diagram.
