Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Lower Columbia south shore #1 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2007 Location oregon coast Posts 678 Lower Columbia south shore We had intended to ride the south shore 2 years ago, but life happens so here we are.



Pre trip the day before.2 machines on this ride.

Weighing in at 550 lbs. dry a 1998 Yamaha XL 760. For you youngsters this model has a built in cooler, and lots of storage.

And at 365 lbs. dry a 1992 Seadoo nicknamed the Project. Here's a link if you'd like to know why. Kawasaki engine in a Seadoo GTS (pwctoday.com) The weight of these machines will be an issue later on.



Each machine is packed with some version of this list.

Stainless sheath knife

First Aid kit

Fire Extinguisher

Marine flares

Whistle

Charged phone and cord

Charged battery jumper and cables

Camera

Waterproof floating GPS

Waterproof floating marine radio

Spare AA batteries

ID, money, etc.

Insect repellent

Sunscreen

Sunglasses

Toiletries

Tent, Sleeping Bag, full change of clothes, sweatshirt in a Dry Bag

Air Mattress

Sandals

Full Wetsuit, Life vest, Windbreaker coat & pants

Pop together Kayak paddles-Hey it's better than aimless drifting when broke down.

Small collapsible paddle-I have no reverse or neutral.

2 full gas cans-2 gallons each

3 lines

Floating tow rope

Basic tools-sockets, ratchet, screwdriver, vicegrip and waterpump pliers

Spark Plugs

Oil

Spare driveline bearing-a Seadoo weakness

Water

24" steel rod with hook for cleaning trash out of a pump

Personal snacks as we plan to buy dinner.

Last but not least the "As seen on TV" hat.

All of this plus the rider, and fuel can easily add another 350lbs to the machine



We used this map to plan the route. Lower Columbia River Water Trail | Estuary Partnership Be patient as this is very slow to load. Wait for the zoom tool bar. It shows in detail every camp spot, marina, and ramp on the lower Columbia. Click on a symbol for more info. It was made for paddlers but unless otherwise stated is open to all boating.



We had no ability to carry maps, but as it turned out this one would have been worth it. Chart 18521 (noaa.gov)



Tomorrow adventure awaits.

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules