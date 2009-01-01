 Lower Columbia south shore
  Today, 03:09 PM
    pacificmariner
    pacificmariner is offline
    I dream skis pacificmariner's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Location
    oregon coast
    Posts
    678

    Lower Columbia south shore

    We had intended to ride the south shore 2 years ago, but life happens so here we are.

    Pre trip the day before.2 machines on this ride.
    Weighing in at 550 lbs. dry a 1998 Yamaha XL 760. For you youngsters this model has a built in cooler, and lots of storage.
    And at 365 lbs. dry a 1992 Seadoo nicknamed the Project. Here's a link if you'd like to know why. Kawasaki engine in a Seadoo GTS (pwctoday.com) The weight of these machines will be an issue later on.

    Each machine is packed with some version of this list.
    Stainless sheath knife
    First Aid kit
    Fire Extinguisher
    Marine flares
    Whistle
    Charged phone and cord
    Charged battery jumper and cables
    Camera
    Waterproof floating GPS
    Waterproof floating marine radio
    Spare AA batteries
    ID, money, etc.
    Insect repellent
    Sunscreen
    Sunglasses
    Toiletries
    Tent, Sleeping Bag, full change of clothes, sweatshirt in a Dry Bag
    Air Mattress
    Sandals
    Full Wetsuit, Life vest, Windbreaker coat & pants
    Pop together Kayak paddles-Hey it's better than aimless drifting when broke down.
    Small collapsible paddle-I have no reverse or neutral.
    2 full gas cans-2 gallons each
    3 lines
    Floating tow rope
    Basic tools-sockets, ratchet, screwdriver, vicegrip and waterpump pliers
    Spark Plugs
    Oil
    Spare driveline bearing-a Seadoo weakness
    Water
    24" steel rod with hook for cleaning trash out of a pump
    Personal snacks as we plan to buy dinner.
    Last but not least the "As seen on TV" hat.
    All of this plus the rider, and fuel can easily add another 350lbs to the machine

    We used this map to plan the route. Lower Columbia River Water Trail | Estuary Partnership Be patient as this is very slow to load. Wait for the zoom tool bar. It shows in detail every camp spot, marina, and ramp on the lower Columbia. Click on a symbol for more info. It was made for paddlers but unless otherwise stated is open to all boating.

    We had no ability to carry maps, but as it turned out this one would have been worth it. Chart 18521 (noaa.gov)

    Tomorrow adventure awaits.
    Last edited by pacificmariner; Today at 03:16 PM.
