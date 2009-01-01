|
I dream skis
Lower Columbia south shore
We had intended to ride the south shore 2 years ago, but life happens so here we are.
Pre trip the day before.2 machines on this ride.
Weighing in at 550 lbs. dry a 1998 Yamaha XL 760. For you youngsters this model has a built in cooler, and lots of storage.
And at 365 lbs. dry a 1992 Seadoo nicknamed the Project. Here's a link if you'd like to know why. Kawasaki engine in a Seadoo GTS (pwctoday.com) The weight of these machines will be an issue later on.
Each machine is packed with some version of this list.
Stainless sheath knife
First Aid kit
Fire Extinguisher
Marine flares
Whistle
Charged phone and cord
Charged battery jumper and cables
Camera
Waterproof floating GPS
Waterproof floating marine radio
Spare AA batteries
ID, money, etc.
Insect repellent
Sunscreen
Sunglasses
Toiletries
Tent, Sleeping Bag, full change of clothes, sweatshirt in a Dry Bag
Air Mattress
Sandals
Full Wetsuit, Life vest, Windbreaker coat & pants
Pop together Kayak paddles-Hey it's better than aimless drifting when broke down.
Small collapsible paddle-I have no reverse or neutral.
2 full gas cans-2 gallons each
3 lines
Floating tow rope
Basic tools-sockets, ratchet, screwdriver, vicegrip and waterpump pliers
Spark Plugs
Oil
Spare driveline bearing-a Seadoo weakness
Water
24" steel rod with hook for cleaning trash out of a pump
Personal snacks as we plan to buy dinner.
Last but not least the "As seen on TV" hat.
All of this plus the rider, and fuel can easily add another 350lbs to the machine
We used this map to plan the route. Lower Columbia River Water Trail | Estuary Partnership Be patient as this is very slow to load. Wait for the zoom tool bar. It shows in detail every camp spot, marina, and ramp on the lower Columbia. Click on a symbol for more info. It was made for paddlers but unless otherwise stated is open to all boating.
We had no ability to carry maps, but as it turned out this one would have been worth it. Chart 18521 (noaa.gov)
Tomorrow adventure awaits.
Last edited by pacificmariner; Today at 03:16 PM.
Reason: spelling
