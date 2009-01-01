Working through some issues with my inherited 1996 GTI and have spent many hours troubleshooting based on information in this forum. But Im stuck. Ive nibbled away at some of the issues but it still runs bad.

Here are symptoms.

  • Starts and idles fine. Sluggish on any further throttle and will only reach about 15mph full throttle. If I back off the throttle a bit it will periodically surge like its getting little spurts of gas and then once in awhile go full speed. But not often.
  • Cavitation. Wear ring was original. No longer an issue.
  • Oddly enough, it will die when I flip to res tank.


What Ive done:

  • Replaced wear and carbon ring. Impeller fit like a glove in a testfit so I didnt replace it. It feels much better coming off idle and the few times I got the ski up to speed it was fast out of the hole. One a rough day last week it would kick in after going over a wave when the impeller
  • Not a huge telltale out back hole but there is water coming out exhaust so something is cooling.
  • Replaced gray lines.
  • Replace fuel selector. Its an aluminum one. Not sure if this is my reason why it dies when I flip to res.
  • Blew out vent lines. There was actually some oil in the one with the pressure valve.
  • Bypassed fuel filter direct to tank. No luck.
  • Pulled tank and cleaned baffle screen. There were some black chunks inside there. Almost looked like paint chips.
  • Checked all line connections again to make sure they were all right and tight.
  • Speaking of paint chips, the first time I cleaned the carbs I noticed paint chips on the flame arrestor. Pretty sure these chips were from outside the carbs where they were sprayed with carb cleaner. Not sure if thats what I saw inside the baffle.
  • Rebuilt both carbs (38i) with OEM kits. Replaced needle and seats (1.2) with OEM. Seats were a tight fit. Did not replace springs and used what was in there. Couldnt tell you what color they were. Pop-off at 32/30. Not ideal and I didnt mess with it further to boost it up to the 36-60 range per specs since I had no other springs to use and everything else seemed fine. Low speed at 1.25, high at 0. Forgot to pressure test carbs and didnt mess with pulse line. I also did not soak the carb bodies but I made sure I was getting a good stream of cleaner out of the small orifices
  • Compression around 155 in both. A little oil coming out of PTO side plug hole but both plugs looked ok.
  • No water leaks or exhaust leaks I can see. I did not change the manifold gaskets but do have a new set coming for my next tear down.
  • Replaced rectifier cause it was cheap. It wasnt OEM. Have not tried the remove red line thing yet.


At my limits here. I plan to go back through carbs and get some 80g springs to see if I can raise pop-off. Also plan to do the pressure test. Maybe even put back in original needles and seats.

Any other recommendations?

Thanks,
FF