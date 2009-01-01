Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Aquatrax turbo wont go above about 10mph #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2013 Location Lincoln, NE Age 48 Posts 6 Aquatrax turbo wont go above about 10mph I have a Turbo Aquatrax that wont go above about 10mph/3500 rpm max. I replaced the turbo solenoid (based on a test procedure I found )and replaced the pump bearing that was worn out. I'm starting to lean toward the turbo. I bought this ski used and someone has been in the turbo previously (rtv on housing). The impeller vanes show signs of wear. How do you test the turbo or determine if that is the cause of my issues?



I've read some posts about error codes. Where do you find these? Is there a blink code on the instrument cluster? Sorry, I'm new to this ski.

