 Aquatrax turbo wont go above about 10mph
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 01:24 PM #1
    jackball42
    jackball42 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie jackball42's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Lincoln, NE
    Age
    48
    Posts
    6

    Aquatrax turbo wont go above about 10mph

    I have a Turbo Aquatrax that wont go above about 10mph/3500 rpm max. I replaced the turbo solenoid (based on a test procedure I found )and replaced the pump bearing that was worn out. I'm starting to lean toward the turbo. I bought this ski used and someone has been in the turbo previously (rtv on housing). The impeller vanes show signs of wear. How do you test the turbo or determine if that is the cause of my issues?

    I've read some posts about error codes. Where do you find these? Is there a blink code on the instrument cluster? Sorry, I'm new to this ski.
    Last edited by jackball42; Today at 01:43 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 