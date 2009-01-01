 New PWC Rider (and now a mechanic)
  Today, 12:26 PM
    fishingfund
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2022
    Location
    Maryland
    Posts
    2

    New PWC Rider (and now a mechanic)

    Hi,

    New owner and rider from Maryland. Inherited two older Seadoos that need some work. Spent hours and hours on the forum already. I wouldn't spend this time figuring out how to fix a car but these PWCs are so much fun that it's worth the headaches of learning how to fix them. Not to mention that it seems local shops don't want to mess with two strokes. It's like a drug thinking I'm one minor carb setting away from WOT glory.

    Anyhow, thanks all for the wealth of knowledge.

    FF
  Today, 12:36 PM
    WFO Speedracer
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Al-ugh-bam-ugh
    Posts
    27,978

    Re: New PWC Rider (and now a mechanic)

    Also check out SEADOOFORUM.COM ,lots of Seadoo specific knowledge over there also
    Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key
    hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, no wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, mad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

    WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?
