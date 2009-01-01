Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: New PWC Rider (and now a mechanic) #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2022 Location Maryland Posts 2 New PWC Rider (and now a mechanic) Hi,



New owner and rider from Maryland. Inherited two older Seadoos that need some work. Spent hours and hours on the forum already. I wouldn't spend this time figuring out how to fix a car but these PWCs are so much fun that it's worth the headaches of learning how to fix them. Not to mention that it seems local shops don't want to mess with two strokes. It's like a drug thinking I'm one minor carb setting away from WOT glory.



Anyhow, thanks all for the wealth of knowledge.



FF Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, n o wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, m ad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?

