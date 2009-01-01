Hello Everyone,
I'm in the process of turning my double trailer into a 3 place trailer. The goal is to place my Wave Venture in the middle and still have enough real estate to haul a standup / X2 on either side. In order to do this successfully i'm in need of a 3rd bow stop. I call these PINCH POSTs' but i'm sure that's not the official name. Can anyone help me determine the official name for them? Any idea where to purchase one of these online? Anyone have one laying around they would want to sell and ship to 17055.
It appears that these were pretty common of the water bug trailers...
TIA - Matt
11.jpg22.jpg333.jpg