 ISO Trailer Hardware - Winch Post (Pinch Post)
  Today, 11:42 AM
    mgoheen
    I dream skis
    Join Date
    Jun 2010
    Location
    PA
    Posts
    536

    ISO Trailer Hardware - Winch Post (Pinch Post)

    Hello Everyone,

    I'm in the process of turning my double trailer into a 3 place trailer. The goal is to place my Wave Venture in the middle and still have enough real estate to haul a standup / X2 on either side. In order to do this successfully i'm in need of a 3rd bow stop. I call these PINCH POSTs' but i'm sure that's not the official name. Can anyone help me determine the official name for them? Any idea where to purchase one of these online? Anyone have one laying around they would want to sell and ship to 17055.


    It appears that these were pretty common of the water bug trailers...

    TIA - Matt

    11.jpg22.jpg333.jpg
  Today, 12:38 PM
    WFO Speedracer
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Al-ugh-bam-ugh
    Posts
    27,978

    Re: ISO Trailer Hardware - Winch Post (Pinch Post)

    https://www.easternmarine.com/boat-t...h-posts-mounts
    Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key
    hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, no wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, mad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

    WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?
