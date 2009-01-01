Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: ISO Trailer Hardware - Winch Post (Pinch Post) #1 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2010 Location PA Posts 536 ISO Trailer Hardware - Winch Post (Pinch Post) Hello Everyone,



I'm in the process of turning my double trailer into a 3 place trailer. The goal is to place my Wave Venture in the middle and still have enough real estate to haul a standup / X2 on either side. In order to do this successfully i'm in need of a 3rd bow stop. I call these PINCH POSTs' but i'm sure that's not the official name. Can anyone help me determine the official name for them? Any idea where to purchase one of these online? Anyone have one laying around they would want to sell and ship to 17055.





It appears that these were pretty common of the water bug trailers...



TIA - Matt



11.jpg22.jpg333.jpg #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 27,978 Re: ISO Trailer Hardware - Winch Post (Pinch Post) https://www.easternmarine.com/boat-t...h-posts-mounts Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, n o wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, m ad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?

