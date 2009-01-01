Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Picked up 1997 Seadoo Sportster today - need manual and input please #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2008 Location beaver dam wisconson - via hawaii :( Posts 88 Picked up 1997 Seadoo Sportster today - need manual and input please So I bought a 1997 sportster than had a garage fire next door so so gel cant damage and melted plastics but no hill or engine damage

been sitting for over a year looking for a little info to dive in and try get it running

snuone have a manual or basic input to get me started in the right direction

Also the black piece near back that sticks out (looks like a water pump spout or such) is melted and when I put hole on nothing came out of it so not sure about they #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2008 Location KY Age 31 Posts 216 Re: Picked up 1997 Seadoo Sportster today - need manual and input please Search for seadoo manual on google and you’ll find free manuals, at least for skis. Some info will be the same. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules