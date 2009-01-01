|
Picked up 1997 Seadoo Sportster today - need manual and input please
So I bought a 1997 sportster than had a garage fire next door so so gel cant damage and melted plastics but no hill or engine damage
been sitting for over a year looking for a little info to dive in and try get it running
snuone have a manual or basic input to get me started in the right direction
Also the black piece near back that sticks out (looks like a water pump spout or such) is melted and when I put hole on nothing came out of it so not sure about they
Re: Picked up 1997 Seadoo Sportster today - need manual and input please
Search for seadoo manual on google and you’ll find free manuals, at least for skis. Some info will be the same.
