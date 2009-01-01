 Picked up 1997 Seadoo Sportster today - need manual and input please
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Yesterday, 08:36 PM #1
    mcmarkrazz
    mcmarkrazz is offline
    PWCToday Regular mcmarkrazz's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2008
    Location
    beaver dam wisconson - via hawaii :(
    Posts
    88

    Picked up 1997 Seadoo Sportster today - need manual and input please

    So I bought a 1997 sportster than had a garage fire next door so so gel cant damage and melted plastics but no hill or engine damage
    been sitting for over a year looking for a little info to dive in and try get it running
    snuone have a manual or basic input to get me started in the right direction
    Also the black piece near back that sticks out (looks like a water pump spout or such) is melted and when I put hole on nothing came out of it so not sure about they
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 09:39 PM #2
    morgan
    morgan is offline
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Jun 2008
    Location
    KY
    Age
    31
    Posts
    216

    Re: Picked up 1997 Seadoo Sportster today - need manual and input please

    Search for seadoo manual on google and you’ll find free manuals, at least for skis. Some info will be the same.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 