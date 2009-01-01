|
GP760 killing starter solenoids?
Picked up a gp760. Started it up night before going to the lake everything is great. Get to the lake and then get the click click click.. Tried a freshly charged battery and same issue. Replaced the starter solenoid and the ski fires right up and everything is great. Go to the lake again and go to fire her up on the trailer she cranks over about 1/2 a turn and then click click click..
Am I that unlucky I had two solenoids fail in a row or could there be another issue?
Re: GP760 killing starter solenoids?
Check the signal voltage getting to the coil on the solenoid.
Re: GP760 killing starter solenoids?
Starter maybe going bad, drawing too much Current, then cooking the Solenoid.
Are they chinky chank Solenoids?
Battery Cables corrosion-free? Good clean and tight connections everywhere?
Healthy and Strong Battery? Load test it to make sure...
