Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Water filter/separator recommendation? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2008 Location KY Age 31 Posts 215 Water filter/separator recommendation? Looking for recommendation on a good water separator? Long story short one of the jets clogged on my hard jetted pipe and caused the exhaust hose to melt and take on a massive amount of water. All is well after I got the water out of the engine, but trying to avoid this again. It looked like a piece of algae got stuck in the jet. As I was riding no where near sand. I found this while searching and thought it might work well?



https://rivaracing.com/i-17283577-ri...-strainer.html

