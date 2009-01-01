I also posted in the Kawasaki forum so here goes again.
The key switch is bad for sure. The OEM replacement is prohibitively expensive. I am (as a lot of you are too) looking for an alternative switch that would work as the OEM switch does. I do not require a key necessarily as some sort of toggle with no key would be fine. I have exhausted my efforts to answer this question so here I am for help. Like I say I think this would help a lot of us out with similar problem an low budgets.
Thanks all for thinking about it and big THANKS to anyone who can figure this out.
steve