 1996 Kawasaki 900 ZXI key and switch alternative
  Today, 01:33 PM #1
    SteveAz
    PWCToday Newbie
    1996 Kawasaki 900 ZXI key and switch alternative

    I also posted in the Kawasaki forum so here goes again.

    The key switch is bad for sure. The OEM replacement is prohibitively expensive. I am (as a lot of you are too) looking for an alternative switch that would work as the OEM switch does. I do not require a key necessarily as some sort of toggle with no key would be fine. I have exhausted my efforts to answer this question so here I am for help. Like I say I think this would help a lot of us out with similar problem an low budgets.

    Thanks all for thinking about it and big THANKS to anyone who can figure this out.

    steve
  Today, 01:37 PM #2
    WFO Speedracer
    Re: 1996 Kawasaki 900 ZXI key and switch alternative

    I have seen regular boat kill switches mounted inside of the glovebox before
    Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key
    hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, no wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, mad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

    WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?
  Today, 02:21 PM #3
    SteveAz
    Re: 1996 Kawasaki 900 ZXI key and switch alternative

    Yep that was my thought but it needs to be wired correctly and that’s what I’m not sure of once I cut the plug off my key switch. Not sure on what type of boat switch would work but I’m more than willing to cut a bigger hole if need be.

    Appreciate the response.
