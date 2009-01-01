Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 1996 Kawasaki 900 ZXI key and switch alternative #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2020 Location Yuma Age 65 Posts 3 1996 Kawasaki 900 ZXI key and switch alternative I also posted in the Kawasaki forum so here goes again.



The key switch is bad for sure. The OEM replacement is prohibitively expensive. I am (as a lot of you are too) looking for an alternative switch that would work as the OEM switch does. I do not require a key necessarily as some sort of toggle with no key would be fine. I have exhausted my efforts to answer this question so here I am for help. Like I say I think this would help a lot of us out with similar problem an low budgets.



Thanks all for thinking about it and big THANKS to anyone who can figure this out.



I have seen regular boat kill switches mounted inside of the glovebox before

WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?

#3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2020 Location Yuma Age 65 Posts 3 Re: 1996 Kawasaki 900 ZXI key and switch alternative Yep that was my thought but it needs to be wired correctly and that’s what I’m not sure of once I cut the plug off my key switch. Not sure on what type of boat switch would work but I’m more than willing to cut a bigger hole if need be.



