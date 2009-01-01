Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1996 Kawasaki 900 ZXI key switch replacement/alternative #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2020 Location Yuma Age 65 Posts 3 1996 Kawasaki 900 ZXI key switch replacement/alternative The key switch on my ski is bad, 100%. New OEM key with switch is to expensive so I am looking for a direct alternative. Does anyone one have any idea how to use an alternative (key and switch) as a replacement for the OEM parts? I have looked thru just about all the posts on multiple sites with no luck. I know a lot of guys will be following this post so I hope someone can help us out.



I dont really need a keyed switch if that helps me get this issue solved. I would also need a sketch to get it wired up if possible.



Thanks in advance. You guys are great here and your posts really help me get this old girl running.



