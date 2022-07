Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: What have you done to your standup jetski today? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Nov 2014 Location Lake Havasu City Posts 93 What have you done to your standup jetski today? Put a 550 tank in my SXi pro to fit a PJS wrap-around pipe in for some more top end power. Finding that I will need to get my hands on a smaller battery to fit since the exhaust routing intrudes where the battery would sit.

https://a.co/d/iunZ1qV

IMG_3454.jpegIMG_3453.jpeg 88' 650 X2

93 750sx Mod

98 750sxi Pro Vintage Lites Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules