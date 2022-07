Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Super chicken #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2011 Location joliet Age 28 Posts 94 Super chicken I have a 1991 Kawasaki super cruiser I bought off the original owner I put a brand new sbn 44 carb compression is 150/150 Im asking $4500 cash but Id like to trade for a nice x2 plus cash on your end Im located in Dawsonville Georgia





