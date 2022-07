Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 140 skat 12 vane pump #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2005 Location Santa Barbara, Ca. Posts 2,857 Blog Entries 1 140 skat 12 vane pump Not exactly sure what all this fits but guessing an early 900 or maybe 750ss ?

Veins look perfect but needs bearings and nozzles. Think skat used bore 650 pumps and insert these solid stainless liners

Looking for $450 shipped.

