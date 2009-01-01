Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: what kind of paint were/are PWC's painted with? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2022 Location Texas Posts 29 what kind of paint were/are PWC's painted with? from reading and others around me...i know that skis are made from/in a mold...i guess layered(paint/smc) then glued together(top/bottom)...but if your redoing one...repair...maybe custom...unless you know the paint..chances are...unless you paint the whole thing...seems like you'd be just guessing what paint it is and only caring about the match...i've had so many here tell me to use Krylon because this thing ain't worth that much and who cares...yeah..that's not gonna happen...but that's my question..."what kind of paint is used?"



I'm still on the fence about painting my old 89 waverunner and it got me thinking...what kind of paint is used on PWC's..past and present? I did some research and the old kawasaki standups used Imron..what did the old waverunners use?

Since the PWC's are made of SMC...it's confusing to find out what paint will work with what..and what preperation is needed for each...what are modern PWC's painted with? I've read that epoxy paint is desirable but wont attach to this or that as well...and gel coat is great but it's not great for this or that...and then I hear..use auto paint...that seems to be a common thread..basically don't think too much into it...epoxy paint..polyurethane...gel coat...Imron...and other alternatives...I guess if you've done it more than once it's a pretty easy choice...but if you haven't...the process of picking the right paint and process can be frustrating/confusing #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 27,971 Re: what kind of paint were/are PWC's painted with? Paint codes given to us from Yamaha were in Sherman Williams automotive paint which I have used in the past and it is total crap, we switched to PPG Deltron single stage polyurethane and I was able to blend it into the existing paint using PPG blender , basically you could not find the repaired areas.

I used to do all the repairs for the local Yamaha shop , even on brand new skis that were damaged in the crate or in shipping

