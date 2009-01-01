Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: GP1300R stator lighting coil? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Nov 2002 Location CA Age 48 Posts 278 GP1300R stator lighting coil? I always thought the stator and lighting coil were the same thing. In the manual, under Stator section it shows lighting coil and pickup coil... I guess the 2 make up the stator as an assembly?



With that said, the manual shows peak voltage out of the lighting coil to be 12.5V?? That sounds way too low, I dont see the regulator-rectifier stepping it up for a charge voltage of 14V, that doesnt make sense to me... And lastly, when testing for lighting coil voltage, is it 1 leg to ground or 1 leg to another leg?

