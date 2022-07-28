Hey guys so I have a quick question on removal of the midshaft bearing from the jet ski hull. Ive already searched the forums and its only people talking about removing the shaft from the actual bearing, not removing the whole assembly from the hull.

There is a divider plate that is glued to the hull and my common sense tells me this has to be removed to get the shaft housing out, however it is glued pretty tightly on there and Im not sure why yamaha would do that..

20220728_151446.jpg

20220728_151453.jpg

Any help would be greatly appreciated!!