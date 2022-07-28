|
|
-
2013 yamaha fzs midshaft housing removal from jet ski help
Hey guys so I have a quick question on removal of the midshaft bearing from the jet ski hull. Ive already searched the forums and its only people talking about removing the shaft from the actual bearing, not removing the whole assembly from the hull.
There is a divider plate that is glued to the hull and my common sense tells me this has to be removed to get the shaft housing out, however it is glued pretty tightly on there and Im not sure why yamaha would do that..
20220728_151446.jpg
20220728_151453.jpg
Any help would be greatly appreciated!!
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules