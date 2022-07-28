Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2013 yamaha fzs midshaft housing removal from jet ski help #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2013 Location United States Age 31 Posts 24 2013 yamaha fzs midshaft housing removal from jet ski help Hey guys so I have a quick question on removal of the midshaft bearing from the jet ski hull. Ive already searched the forums and its only people talking about removing the shaft from the actual bearing, not removing the whole assembly from the hull.



There is a divider plate that is glued to the hull and my common sense tells me this has to be removed to get the shaft housing out, however it is glued pretty tightly on there and Im not sure why yamaha would do that..



20220728_151446.jpg



20220728_151453.jpg



