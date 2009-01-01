 X2 Not turning right
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 03:01 PM #1
    lovewinz
    lovewinz is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2022
    Location
    KS
    Posts
    7

    X2 Not turning right

    I just picked up a clean 89 X2 with 750 swap, ocean pro nozzle and other associated ads-on's. I took it out to the lake smooth calm water turn bars to the left and turn left. Turn bars to the right and all the way right, still going straight. I know there are methods to turn but it never moved right unless I leaned it over. Any ideas??
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 03:50 PM #2
    Rmason256
    Rmason256 is offline
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Sep 2012
    Location
    Huntsville, AL
    Age
    40
    Posts
    281

    Re: X2 Not turning right

    Sounds like the steering cable is broken
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 05:14 PM #3
    lovewinz
    lovewinz is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2022
    Location
    KS
    Posts
    7

    Re: X2 Not turning right

    Ok so I hold the nozzle and turn the bars the nozzle moves well enough I can overpower myself. When in the water is under load no right turn unless leaning over.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 