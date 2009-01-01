|
X2 Not turning right
I just picked up a clean 89 X2 with 750 swap, ocean pro nozzle and other associated ads-on's. I took it out to the lake smooth calm water turn bars to the left and turn left. Turn bars to the right and all the way right, still going straight. I know there are methods to turn but it never moved right unless I leaned it over. Any ideas??
Re: X2 Not turning right
Sounds like the steering cable is broken
Re: X2 Not turning right
Ok so I hold the nozzle and turn the bars the nozzle moves well enough I can overpower myself. When in the water is under load no right turn unless leaning over.
