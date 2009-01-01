Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: HX Impeller tool #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2011 Location SE Michigan Age 58 Posts 68 HX Impeller tool I have a 95 HX with a stock impeller.

I bought the ski new and know its stock.

According to every site I look to buy an impeller tool from, the impeller tool is supposed to be the same as the tool used on many 2 stroke Kawasakis including the 1995 750 SS XI sit down.

I have an old shaft from an 1995 SS XI that I use to remove impellers from a couple Kawasakis I have, however when I try to insert it into the HX impeller it doesnt fit, too big.

What gives?

Anybody experience an issue?

Thanks

Rob.





