I have a 95 HX with a stock impeller.
I bought the ski new and know its stock.
According to every site I look to buy an impeller tool from, the impeller tool is supposed to be the same as the tool used on many 2 stroke Kawasakis including the 1995 750 SS XI sit down.
I have an old shaft from an 1995 SS XI that I use to remove impellers from a couple Kawasakis I have, however when I try to insert it into the HX impeller it doesnt fit, too big.
What gives?
Anybody experience an issue?
Thanks
Rob.


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk