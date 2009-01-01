|
|
-
PWCToday Regular
HX Impeller tool
I have a 95 HX with a stock impeller.
I bought the ski new and know its stock.
According to every site I look to buy an impeller tool from, the impeller tool is supposed to be the same as the tool used on many 2 stroke Kawasakis including the 1995 750 SS XI sit down.
I have an old shaft from an 1995 SS XI that I use to remove impellers from a couple Kawasakis I have, however when I try to insert it into the HX impeller it doesnt fit, too big.
What gives?
Anybody experience an issue?
Thanks
Rob.
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules