$5900USD or $7500CAD

Located in Amherstburg Ontario a very short trip across the boarder from Detroit Michigan.

Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MJxX3EMApRk

An injury and limited free time with a young family means it is time for me to sell, I am getting out of the sport completely otherwise I would never sell. I will be selling 2 skis (PHP780 X2 and stock 650 X2), my custom built 3 place tilting flat deck ski trailer, wetsuits, spare parts, everything. Have a look at my other adds and ask about buying the whole package together.

The ski only has 15.4 hours (has hour meter/tachometer) since it was completed, engine, factory pipe setup, and many other parts were brand new not sourced used for the build. I have listed the price to buy new next to some of the parts to give context, I am not looking to make a buck on this sale, I just want the ski to be enjoyed by someone, lot of effort went into building it.

PHP 780 Power mouse 4mm billet crank stroker engine. Zack at PHP provides incredible support and makes an amazing product! ($2850 new + you supply cases and cylinders + tax/shipping)

Yamaha 701 61x cylinder based, epoxy and ported cases, fully ported cylinders, +2mm bore (83mm) Prox pistons, PHPs own 4340 chrome moly billet stroller crank (~2lbs lighter) +4mm stroke (72mm), ADA girdled head with girdle bolt kit and PHP custom cut o-ringed domes.

Full Factory Pipe Limited setup, manifold running dual cooling, headpipe, chamber. ($1165 + tax/shipping if you can even get one)

Zeeltronic programable CDI system, uses 760 electronics, with speedysprocket lightened flywheel. Selectable Mild and Wild curve setup by PHP, currently running 94oct on Wild curve can flash lower octane curve if needed. ($800 + $95 new + tax/shipping)

Factory drilled water box relocated to very front of hull with new aluminum outlet, all silicone couplers and flow control valve.

RHAAS Yamaha in Kawasaki swap kit with lightweight ADA engine coupler. All components are anodized aluminum or stainless ($290 new + tax/shipping)

Twin SBN 44 carbs reverse jetted per PHP spec, with primer and T handle kits. Epoxied manifold with carbon tech reeds, factory airbox.

Internal fill pickup kit on factory tank (heated and molded to fit giant pipe) with Jet Manic fuel lines

Clean factory 140mm Kawi pump rebuilt with OEM bearings (driveshaft bearing replaced too) plumbed for dual cooling with impros hooker big hub swirl 10-16 impeller and wet wolf pump cone. Trim with control handle on dash. You would not believe this is only a 140mm pump, have had friends ride it and expect a mag pump is under this ski. ($320 + $55 new + tax/shipping)

RCJS (watcon) billet triscoop intake grate. Considered by many the best at hooking up when you want and still being able to slide around when you want. ($205 new + tax/shipping)

UMI Gen 1 quick turn with Gen 2 steering arm, dirt bike bars, fly risers, UMI throttle lever, ODI lock on grips  The absolute most fun/$ you can spend on an X2, spins around in its own length.

Twin 500gph bilge pumps

Hood is shaved, 1.5 tail cut, Hydro-Turf seat and foot rails, dakine foot straps.