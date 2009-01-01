|
|
-
01 gtx rfi having issues running and starting
Ski ran fine on Friday. Now wont start. So far ive rechecked rotary timing, replaced map and tps and plugs.
What it does is crank and then fire 1 time but wont start. I do have candoo which shows no codes.
What it does tell me is that at wot the tps only goes to 80%. Also if i hold it at wot it does not go into clear flood mode. What could i be missing here? Im thinking that whats causing the incorrect tps reading is causing my running issues.
-
Re: 01 gtx rfi having issues running and starting
Check the crank sensor for metal debris.
-
Re: 01 gtx rfi having issues running and starting
It had very little but cleaned it. Gauge shows rpm
