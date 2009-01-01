 01 gtx rfi having issues running and starting
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 05:56 AM #1
    metallica21156
    metallica21156 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2019
    Location
    maryland
    Age
    34
    Posts
    9

    01 gtx rfi having issues running and starting

    Ski ran fine on Friday. Now wont start. So far ive rechecked rotary timing, replaced map and tps and plugs.
    What it does is crank and then fire 1 time but wont start. I do have candoo which shows no codes.
    What it does tell me is that at wot the tps only goes to 80%. Also if i hold it at wot it does not go into clear flood mode. What could i be missing here? Im thinking that whats causing the incorrect tps reading is causing my running issues.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:24 AM #2
    Myself
    Myself is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    45
    Posts
    7,143

    Re: 01 gtx rfi having issues running and starting

    Check the crank sensor for metal debris.
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 09:38 AM #3
    metallica21156
    metallica21156 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2019
    Location
    maryland
    Age
    34
    Posts
    9

    Re: 01 gtx rfi having issues running and starting

    It had very little but cleaned it. Gauge shows rpm
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)

  1. WFO Speedracer

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 