Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 01 gtx rfi having issues running and starting #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2019 Location maryland Age 34 Posts 9 01 gtx rfi having issues running and starting Ski ran fine on Friday. Now wont start. So far ive rechecked rotary timing, replaced map and tps and plugs.

What it does is crank and then fire 1 time but wont start. I do have candoo which shows no codes.

What it does tell me is that at wot the tps only goes to 80%. Also if i hold it at wot it does not go into clear flood mode. What could i be missing here? Im thinking that whats causing the incorrect tps reading is causing my running issues. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 45 Posts 7,143 Re: 01 gtx rfi having issues running and starting Check the crank sensor for metal debris. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



#3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2019 Location maryland Age 34 Posts 9 Re: 01 gtx rfi having issues running and starting It had very little but cleaned it. Gauge shows rpm

