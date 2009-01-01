|
|
-
How to remove 550sx skat trak impeller
Rebuilding an old race ski 91 550sx, was told impeller was bound up in pump liner. I see damage in liner and will replace. I have the pump out and seperated into its sections turning by hand seems like bearing must be damaged. But I cannot figure out how to remove the skat trak impeller. there doesnt seem to be info on web and parts sites i look at have impeller tool for every ski but 550sx. How do I remove the impeller?
Thanks,
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)
- FisherX
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules