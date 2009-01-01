Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: How to remove 550sx skat trak impeller #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2007 Location Naples, FL Posts 34 How to remove 550sx skat trak impeller Rebuilding an old race ski 91 550sx, was told impeller was bound up in pump liner. I see damage in liner and will replace. I have the pump out and seperated into its sections turning by hand seems like bearing must be damaged. But I cannot figure out how to remove the skat trak impeller. there doesnt seem to be info on web and parts sites i look at have impeller tool for every ski but 550sx. How do I remove the impeller?



