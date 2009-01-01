 Porn Kills!
Thread: Porn Kills!

  Today, 06:11 PM #1
    vegasphotog
    vegasphotog is offline
    Resident Guru
    Join Date
    Apr 2019
    Location
    Vegas, Baby!
    Posts
    867

    Porn Kills!

    Actually, bad movies in general do. LOL So, I was without internet last night so I had to go to Redbox and rent a couple of discs...The reviews of Shark Bait weren't TERRIBLE and the subject matter was jetski so how bad could it be?

    https://www.redbox.com/movies/shark-bait?queryId=2c0c3eff62c9ef9e

    So bad on so many levels but, in some respect it probably accurately reflects the stupidity of Gen-X or whatever THEY call themselves these days...hahahahah

    1. They steal two jetskis from a rental in MX in the morning...and, they are still drunk and getting drunk....and, NO ONE IS AROUND?
    2. Obviously, they don't even consider life vests....
    3. At one point they seem far off shore but there is a big sailboat nearby...
    4. Then, they crash their stupid choices get worse and worse and worse...
    5. So, you watch this stupid and now the sun is going down...which means that is probably 12 hours of nothing to eat or drink and NO ONE IS LOOKING FOR THESE PUNKS OR THE STOLEN JETSKIS.
    6. I really wanted to see what sort of CGI shark it was gonna be but the movie was sooooooooo bad I kept fast forwarding and never saw a shark.


    The probably with these really stupid movies is these stupid kids think it must be cool and do the same stupid things...
    Photos on Flikr! https://www.flickr.com/photos/vegaspwc/
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 06:53 PM #2
    guy48065
    guy48065 is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Feb 2020
    Location
    Michigan
    Age
    62
    Posts
    121

    Re: Porn Kills!

    I'm assuming they rode hard all day without ever refueling.

    Sounds like adding in some porn would have been an improvement.
    96 & 97 1100Zxi
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
