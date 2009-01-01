|
|
-
1995 Yamaha wave venture 62t
I am selling a 1995 62t from a wave venture, the hour meter showed 292.9 hours. Ski was running fine until the owner put gas into the oil tank.
Motor wasnt tight, it just had low compression in 1 cylinder.
Motor and electronics are available (carbs are sold)
accepting offers
I also have a 6m6 650 motor carb and electronics
-
Re: 1995 Yamaha wave venture 62t
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules