Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1995 Yamaha wave venture 62t #1 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2010 Location PA Posts 532 1995 Yamaha wave venture 62t I am selling a 1995 62t from a wave venture, the hour meter showed 292.9 hours. Ski was running fine until the owner put gas into the oil tank.



Motor wasnt tight, it just had low compression in 1 cylinder.



Motor and electronics are available (carbs are sold)



accepting offers



I also have a 6m6 650 motor carb and electronics Attached Images 98BAC085-84D9-407D-8FED-521C1BD25582.jpeg (3.55 MB, 0 views)

98BAC085-84D9-407D-8FED-521C1BD25582.jpeg (3.55 MB, 0 views) 90CAB680-BB5D-4E1A-A53F-B00F329760A4.jpeg (3.98 MB, 0 views)

90CAB680-BB5D-4E1A-A53F-B00F329760A4.jpeg (3.98 MB, 0 views) 02D8FAE5-A440-4CCC-BD02-4B4FFBC416D7.jpeg (4.00 MB, 0 views)

Re: 1995 Yamaha wave venture 62t Here is the 6m6FEC1DA7B-54FF-4C5E-AFD9-4BE360C1F8E2.jpegB824AD1E-09DF-4370-A1A4-517840B17BDB.jpeg

