 1995 Yamaha wave venture 62t
  Today, 02:29 PM
    mgoheen
    1995 Yamaha wave venture 62t

    I am selling a 1995 62t from a wave venture, the hour meter showed 292.9 hours. Ski was running fine until the owner put gas into the oil tank.

    Motor wasnt tight, it just had low compression in 1 cylinder.

    Motor and electronics are available (carbs are sold)

    accepting offers

    I also have a 6m6 650 motor carb and electronics
  Today, 02:31 PM
    mgoheen
    Re: 1995 Yamaha wave venture 62t

    Here is the 6m6FEC1DA7B-54FF-4C5E-AFD9-4BE360C1F8E2.jpegB824AD1E-09DF-4370-A1A4-517840B17BDB.jpeg
