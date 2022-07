Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Bullett V5 1500 - $21,000 #1 Top Dog Join Date Dec 2011 Location So. Utah Age 30 Posts 1,742 Bullett V5 1500 - $21,000 v5 bullett hull - $10,600

2017 1500 swap ski $11,000

Full RRP billet pole $1,800

Random billet parts needed for swap/v5 hull $400

About $24k without taxes on stuff



Titled in Utah.



All stock driveline. Swap in a mag pump and prop and you're at 65-67 mph.



Goes 61 right now, stock kawi prop.



Has a couple bottom dings, couple spider cracks in the rear top of the hood from a knee.



20220706_201358.jpg20220618_115844.jpg20220618_115754.jpg

1996 spec hx

"I'm going to be installing the hooker on my driveshaft in the next two weeks." -Element3488

