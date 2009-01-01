Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Piston Failure Diagnosis Kawasaki 1200CC #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2011 Location Tx Age 32 Posts 5 Piston Failure Diagnosis Kawasaki 1200CC Looking for some advice as to why the #1 cylinder piston came apart on a Kawasaki 1200cc. The piston broke up and a piece of it was blown out the bottom of the case by the crankshaft.



Quick background. Ski had run great recently. Several trips putting multiple hours on it no problems as all. Smooth crisp riding. I am then told it was run aground and got stuck in the sand. The ski was left stuck for a brief time and then pulled out and ridden 10 minutes back to the boat ramp. Next day it was ridden approximately 20-30 minutes and then died. After restart a loud pop as the bottom of the crankcase got a new hole in it. This is the story being reported back to me. I was not present for any of this.



To me this timeline make perfect sense with the cooling system being loaded up with sand when stuck. The ski ridden 10 minutes back to the ramp, enough to get warm but not do major damage yet. Then the next day it was ridden until it melted itself all the way down. A piece of the piston is missing right at the exhaust port, the hottest part. My thought it that it overheated, was continually run and the piston cracked and then started coming apart due to overheating. Pieces of the side and skirt fell down in the crankcase and the crank soon ejected them.



The oil line to the number one cylinder was still attached to the oil pump and had oil in it. I do not think it was a lubrication failure. When I got pictures of the motor removed one of the oil lines to the rear crank was off the nipple at the oil pump but I don't think that had anything to do with the failure. Seems more likely it came loose when engine was pulled.



From these pictures does this make sense to you? Ski was running great and then boom just grenaded itself. It being stuck in the sand just prior to this happening is the one thing sticking out to me here. Everything was fine before that and I don't see evidence of this being a oil or fuel issue.



Thoughts?



68019818383__3D1B59B8-7B3B-457A-8A46-D097D6EDBFF5.jpeg68019755495__10192EC8-1C6F-40D0-A470-387FE040E31C.jpeg68020186605__B6112C0F-49A7-4242-BFDC-CC2554A59759.jpeg Attached Images 68019754608__F6399676-0FC5-4CF5-8B4D-0AAC511ACA80.jpeg

