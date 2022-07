Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: WTB KV Total Loss ignition components #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date May 2014 Location Green Bay WI Age 33 Posts 2,192 WTB KV Total Loss ignition components Does anyone have source on a replacement auto cuttoff switch module and dyna coil for a 650 KV total loss system?



i think you can still get the coil from dyna.

