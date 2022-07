Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: WTB 650SX Steering Cable #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Oct 2013 Location PA Age 36 Posts 187 WTB 650SX Steering Cable In search of a good condition steering cable for 88 650sx. Maybe 2 if you have them. Not sure if the later version works as well or not. Was hoping to avoid a chinese cable.



PM Me Thanks! 87 650sx Red - 38mm 3 jet, Bored intake, Pipe Mod+TS Mani, Quadrafin plate, Thruster Scoop, Skat 16, 7^ bars, Pole Spring, Lanyard/Bilge Button, Finger Throttle

88 650sx Blue - 40mm, Bored intake, Pipe Mod+TS Mani, Jetlyne plate, WC Superdeep, Skat 13/16, 4^ bars, Pole Spring, Lanyard/Bilge Button, Finger Throttle #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2016 Location Post falls Idaho Posts 3,218 Re: WTB 650SX Steering Cable 550 cables will work also Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules