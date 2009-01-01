I stripped the hull on Saturday. I havent had a chance to pressure wash the pump or intake grate tunnel yet.
Ski has even compression, ran 50mph on GPS when I put a used OEM starter in 2020. Put a used OEM Bendix in last fall after that went out.
$100 shipped for the OEM Cover (minor fading)
$200 shipped for the pump
$150 shipped for the working display
$1400 local pickup (Omaha, NE) for the engine/ebox/muffler
$200 local pickup green hood, seats (minor scratches on plastic / seats perfect)
Anything else please reply here or in a PM. Hull going to dump Tuesday.
