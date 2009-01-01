Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1998 XL 1200 - Full Part Out #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2013 Location Omaha, Ne Age 37 Posts 266 1998 XL 1200 - Full Part Out I stripped the hull on Saturday. I havent had a chance to pressure wash the pump or intake grate tunnel yet.



Ski has even compression, ran 50mph on GPS when I put a used OEM starter in 2020. Put a used OEM Bendix in last fall after that went out.



$100 shipped for the OEM Cover (minor fading)

$200 shipped for the pump

$150 shipped for the working display

$1400 local pickup (Omaha, NE) for the engine/ebox/muffler

$200 local pickup green hood, seats (minor scratches on plastic / seats perfect)



Anything else please reply here or in a PM. Hull going to dump Tuesday.



8F21219B-020B-4A7C-868F-07C3E95C2476.jpeg6126A1D2-24AA-4893-A305-2813D0C2F1BE.jpeg45A132F9-28F4-429E-BC86-D30569F2DC2B.jpeg 1986 300- Kerker / SBN / Solas

1989 JS 550/750 - Current project

1989 SX - SP / Duals / Coffman / SXR

1991 SX - Coffman / Solas

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules