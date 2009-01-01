 98 Kawasaki 1100 ZXI One Spark
  Yesterday, 09:30 PM #1
    Bigguylarr
    Bigguylarr is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2022
    Location
    California
    Age
    57
    Posts
    2

    98 Kawasaki 1100 ZXI One Spark

    I have a 98 1100 ZXI. Its always been hard starting. Now the gauges only work once and awhile. It only starts once in awhile. I have read all the post on here and tried almost everything. The trim box has corrosion in it and the e box had some corroded plugs as well including the voltage regulator which also had one tab that looks to be black. The only way it will start and run is if I unplug the yellow connector that goes directly to the CDI unit.But once I plug it back in while it is running it dies. This wire has a white,gray,and black wire coming from the CDI and the same wires with the addition of one more white wire going to the front of the ski. Cant tell where they go beyond that. Could the voltage regulator be causing these problems or is it something else? Thanks
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Yesterday, 10:38 PM #2
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Post falls Idaho
    Posts
    3,215

    Re: 98 Kawasaki 1100 ZXI One Spark

    Replace e box
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Yesterday, 11:47 PM #3
    Bigguylarr
    Bigguylarr is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2022
    Location
    California
    Age
    57
    Posts
    2

    Re: 98 Kawasaki 1100 ZXI One Spark

    The CDI seems to be fine though. It will run with great spark just by unplugging that yellow connector. I’m just trying to get this ski running so I can sell it. Don’t want to put a ton of money into it. Any other suggestions? Thanks
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 02:30 AM #4
    wmazz
    wmazz is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home wmazz's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Riverside, CA
    Age
    62
    Posts
    3,264
    Blog Entries
    6

    Re: 98 Kawasaki 1100 ZXI One Spark

    That is a COMMON KAWASAKI PROBLEM

    This was a problem back in the 90's.

    Quote Originally Posted by Bigguylarr View Post
    I have a 98 1100 ZXI. It’s always been hard starting.

    Now the gauges only work once and awhile. It only starts once in awhile.

    I have read all the post on here and tried almost everything.

    From a month ago 1996 zxi 1100 just 1 spark when starting?


    All the 1100's with CV carbs are hard starting and Kawasaki
    printed details on this. Besides other starting problems
    all carburated Kawasaki's had.

    Quote Originally Posted by Bigguylarr View Post
    The trim box has corrosion in it and the e box had some corroded plugs

    as well including the voltage regulator which also had one tab that looks to be black.
    What do either of these have to do with a magneto cdi?

    Quote Originally Posted by wmazz View Post
    That is common on Kawasaki engines!

    Perform a ACv test on the stator.

    Spark plugs installed, ground the plug caps to the e-box,
    leave the connectors connected, lanyard in place, crank
    over the engine and measure each pair.

    Red to purple =
    Yellow to Black =
    Blue to green =



    Bill M.

    A single spark can drive a tech crazy, but it is just a
    weak or no spark problem.
    Last edited by wmazz; Today at 02:35 AM.
    Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed


    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
