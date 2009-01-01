Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 98 Kawasaki 1100 ZXI One Spark #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2022 Location California Age 57 Posts 2 98 Kawasaki 1100 ZXI One Spark I have a 98 1100 ZXI. Its always been hard starting. Now the gauges only work once and awhile. It only starts once in awhile. I have read all the post on here and tried almost everything. The trim box has corrosion in it and the e box had some corroded plugs as well including the voltage regulator which also had one tab that looks to be black. The only way it will start and run is if I unplug the yellow connector that goes directly to the CDI unit.But once I plug it back in while it is running it dies. This wire has a white,gray,and black wire coming from the CDI and the same wires with the addition of one more white wire going to the front of the ski. Cant tell where they go beyond that. Could the voltage regulator be causing these problems or is it something else? Thanks #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2016 Location Post falls Idaho Posts 3,215 Re: 98 Kawasaki 1100 ZXI One Spark Replace e box #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2022 Location California Age 57 Posts 2 Re: 98 Kawasaki 1100 ZXI One Spark The CDI seems to be fine though. It will run with great spark just by unplugging that yellow connector. I’m just trying to get this ski running so I can sell it. Don’t want to put a ton of money into it. Any other suggestions? Thanks #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jul 2013 Location Riverside, CA Age 62 Posts 3,264 Blog Entries 6 Re: 98 Kawasaki 1100 ZXI One Spark That is a COMMON KAWASAKI PROBLEM



This was a problem back in the 90's.



I have read all the post on here and tried almost everything.

From a month ago 1996 zxi 1100 just 1 spark when starting?





All the 1100's with CV carbs are hard starting and Kawasaki

printed details on this. Besides other starting problems

all carburated Kawasaki's had.



Perform a ACv test on the stator.



Spark plugs installed, ground the plug caps to the e-box,

leave the connectors connected, lanyard in place, crank

over the engine and measure each pair.



Red to purple =

Yellow to Black =

Blue to green =







Bill M.



A single spark can drive a tech crazy, but it is just a

A single spark can drive a tech crazy, but it is just a weak or no spark problem.





