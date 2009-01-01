Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: '97 GTX running rich at high RPMs #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2022 Location Houston, TX Posts 1 '97 GTX running rich at high RPMs My '97 GTX has been completely rebuilt with a reman crank, CB shaft and jugs bored 1st oversize. Carbs rebuilt with genuine Mikuni kits and all passages cleaned and blown out. Just made it to 10 hours.



The problem it has is that it runs rich at the upper RPM range and has gotten richer the past few times I've run it. It originally would run up to 6600 RPMs but has steadily dropped down to 6200 and now 5900. I can tell it's loading up. Starts easily when cold, idles great at 1500 on the water and great at all speeds below the top end. Pop off is at 32, low speed screws at 1 turn out and hi speed screws are set at mag 0 & PTO 1/2 turn. Oil pump is set on the timing mark.



I pulled the plugs after running it today and the electrodes are chocolate brown but there is some carbon buildup and they were wetter than they should be.



Should I be changing low and/or high speed screw adjustments?



